Incentives beckon tourists to the picturesque island

Malta: The government funds tourists to visit the Mediterranean island of Malta. The administration intends to bring more people. Foreign visitors can receive up to 200 euros ($ 238.10) if they want to stay on the Mediterranean archipelago for at least three days this summer. Malta Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo stated that most covid restrictions are likely to be lifted by June 1 and that those booking during the summer holidays through local hotels in Malta will be paid directly.

Malta’s magnificent history and limestone-walled cities make this one of the most special places you’ll ever visit. The island is home to the oldest stone formations in the world. The gorgeous water, limestone cliffs, and sun-drenched location in the Mediterranean don’t hurt, either.

According to reports, more than 2.7 million foreign tourists toured Malta in 2019. But by March 2020, after the expansion of covid, these numbers had decreased by more than 80per cent. The Malta Tourism Authority will pay 100 euros for a star hotel, 75 euros for bookings at four-star hotels, and 50 euros for visitors to three-star hotels. Malta is still in a partial pandemic lockdown. According to reports, basic services and shops will resume operations from April 26. Malta is set to re-open for tourism beginning in June. Travelers require a negative COVID-19 PCR test as of now, but it is anticipated that evidence of full vaccination will be sufficient shortly. You can get up-to-date information on Malta’s Tourism Authority website.

Vouchers for Hotel Rooms; You can receive a voucher for up to 100 Euros ($120) per person for a hotel. The price you’re eligible for will depend on the star rating of the hotel and you must stay at least three nights to qualify for the voucher.

To promote scuba diving tourism, Malta is also giving travelers a €100 voucher for a dive excursion. The voucher may be applied at licensed dive centers in Malta. The Malta Tourism Authority says, “This scheme incentivises visitors to experience the Maltese Islands’ clear blue Mediterranean sea as an ideal location for scuba diving activities with an abundance of reefs, caves and wrecks that make diving here some of the most interesting in the Mediterranean.”