India overtakes US as 172 million receive the first jab of Covid vaccine

India has overtaken the US in terms of the number of people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian government said on Friday.

India has 172 million people receiving at least one dose of the vaccine whereas the US, which was leading the pack is 169 million, said NITI Aayog Member (Health), V K Paul, adding, “It is reassuring that we are steadily improving and intensifying the vaccine campaign and it will be intensified more in the days to come.”

Addressing a press conference, Paul said 43 percent of the 60 plus population has been covered with at least one dose and over 45 years, 37 percent of the population has been covered.

Stating that the country needs more time to achieve higher coverage of vaccination, he said: “When the peak is declining and we suddenly get into same behavior as a society like in January and February, it (The virus) will come back again in a certain way. We have to buy time to ensure that we achieve high coverage of our vaccination.”

Noting that this situation was achieved due to strong action by the people of India, states, UTs, municipalities, districts, villages, panchayats, and families, Paul asked the people to maintain discipline even when the restrictions are lifted, otherwise, the situation can again go into a difficult phase.