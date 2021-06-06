Meghana Raj shares pic with Chiranjeevi Sarja ahead of his Death Anniversary

Chennai: On Sunday, Meghana Raj took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo of herself and her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, ahead of his first death anniversary.

Sharing the picture, Meghana wrote a simple caption, “US. MINE #chiranjeevisarja (sic),” with a heart emoji.

Fans and followers including Meghana’s best friend Nazriya and actress Samyukta Hornad took to the comment section to shower love on the actress.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s first death anniversary will be observed tomorrow, June 7. Meghana Raj Sarja has been doing everything possible to bring a smile to the face of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s family and fans.

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. He collapsed at his home and was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Meghana was five months pregnant then. Meghana Raj delivered their son on October 22, 2020, in Bengaluru. She calls her son Jr Chiru, Baby C and Simba. She is yet to name her son.

In an interview, Meghana recalled the last words of Chiranjeevi to her. “All I remember is that in the brief moment that he had regained consciousness at home, he had told me, ‘Neen yenu tension togobeda, yenagolla nanige.’ (Don’t get tensed. Nothing will happen to me). Those were his last words to me,” she said.

Chiranjeevi and actress Meghana dated each other for 10 years. Meghana got engaged to him on October 22, 2017, and tied the knot a year later in 2018.