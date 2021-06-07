20 people killed in lightning strike

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, at least 20 people lost their lives and many others were injured in lightning strikes in three districts of West Bengal on Monday. Nine people died in Hooghly and Murshidabad districts each and two in Paschim Midnapore district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths caused by lightning strikes and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Prime Minister tweeted.

“PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” tweeted PMO.