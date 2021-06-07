35 killed and 50 injured as two trains crash into each other

Karachi: At least 35 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a collision between two passenger trains in the Ghotki district of the southern Sindh province in Pakistan on Monday. The accident took place as coaches of the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the opposite track. It was hit by another train, Sir Syed Express.

It wasn’t clear what caused the derailment and subsequent crash. About 1,100 passengers were aboard the trains. As per officials, the death toll may rise as rescuers were still trying to access several mangled coaches.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences over the Ghotki train crash. “I am deeply saddened by the horrific accident that took place at Ghotki this morning and the death of 30 passengers as a result. The Railway Minister has been directed to reach the spot, ensure complete medical aid for the injured and provide full assistance to the families of the deceased,” Imran Khan tweeted.