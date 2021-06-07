Covid-19 Update: 11 deaths reported in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has reported 1216 new coronavirus cases in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, the total cases in the country have now touched 225,095 including 205,305 recoveries and 2424 deaths.

At present, there are 17,366 active cases in Oman. This comprises 7.7% of the total confirmed cases. 114 were admitted in hospitals in Oman in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people under medical treatment to 966. In this 297 are admitted in ICUs. The recovery rate from the infection is at 91.2% in the country. The fatality rate is at 1.1%.

The Ministry has informed that lactating women and those who are planning to conceive can also take the COVID-19 vaccine if they are among the target groups and have no other contraindications to vaccination.