IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 4-5 days

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its latest update about the Southwest monsoon. IMD informed that the Southwest monsoon has moved to central Arabian Sea. Thus the monsoon has covered the further parts of the country, including sub-Himalayan West , Sikkim, some more parts of Maharashtra, the entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, central Bay of Bengal and the northeast Bay of Bengal.

IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over northeastern states and adjoining east India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday and Tuesday; over Assam and Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday and Wednesday; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday and Monday; over Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday; and over Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday.

Scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over parts of south peninsular India and the west coast with isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday and reduction in intensity thereafter.