Indian Railway cancels several trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railway has cancelled and rescheduled several trains. “ Ambala Division of Northern Railway will undertake the Non-Interlocking work of Sirhind Station for commissioning of Electronic Interlocking in connection with Pilkhani – Sanehwal Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCCIL) work. To execute this work Ambala Division will take suitable traffic blocks of different duration’s upto June 30, 2021). During this period, the following trains will be cancelled/diverted/partially cancelled/re-scheduled/regulated and stoppage of some trains at Sirhind station will be skipped on date shown against each,” read a notification issued by the Northern Railway Zone.

Earlier the South East Railway had also cancelled several trains. The Railway had earlier cancelled several trains due to low passenger rush.

Full list of trains cancelled:

02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 11, June 14, June 17 and June 18

02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 12, June 15, June 17 and June 19.

02825 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 16

02826 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 1802855 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 12 and June 1

02856 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 13 and June 20