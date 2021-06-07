Schedule of India Vs Sri Lanka matches released: Full schedule

Mumbai: The schedule for the three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka has been confirmed. Host broadcasters Sony Network has released the entire schedule of the series on Monday.

The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, and 18. While the T20I series will commence on July 21, and the next two matches will be played on July 23 and 25. The venues for the games are yet to be announced.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will send a team with fresh faces for Sri Lanka with all the first-choice players busy with the five-match Test series against England. The entire squad will remain in the UK after the ICC World Test Championship final and prepare for the England series, which starts on August 4.

Also Read: 20 people killed in lightning strike

India skipper and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid has been selected as the coach of the Indian team.