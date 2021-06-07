Tension Again prevails in Mizoram-Assam border

Assam: Tension has returned to Assam’s borders with Mizoram in Hailakandi district with two houses in Gutgutia-Gallacher area burnt down by unknown miscreants on Friday night in a reminder of last year’s arson, triggered by border dispute between the two states that forced around 50 families to relocate.

Some temporary houses have been constructed 300 meters inside Assam’s territory by a group from Mizoram. police superintendent (SP) Ramandeep Kaur said that these are forest areas, and we don’t have roads and proper ways of transport to reach the border area. But ,on Mizoram’s side, they have constructed roads to reach the border areas.

There are some abandoned houses in Assam along the border and two of them were burnt by miscreants. Two cases have been registered and efforts were on to find the culprits, the border dispute issue needs to be solved by officials at a “higher level”.

Similarly, several houses were burnt, two government schools bombed and one person was killed in Cachar district’s Dholai constituency last year. Three districts of Assam’s Barak Valley, Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi, share a 164.6 km border with Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit districts. Despite several rounds of talks, the Assam-Mizoram border dispute is yet to be resolved.

The border area in Hailakandi falls under the Katlicherra assembly constituency represented by Suzan Uddin Laskar, who visited the site and appealed to the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma to resolve the matter immediately.

Hailakandi Deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and Ramandeep Kaur visited the area on Saturday and Sunday and assured the locals that their lives and properties will be protected. Last year the issue had escalated to result in a standoff with a group in Dholai blocking the national highway connecting the two states for 11 days, which was partially resolved after the Centre’s intervention.