Which Covid vaccine is more effective: Covaxin or Covishield? : A study

New Delhi: Based on a study conducted by Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) has found that seropositivity rates and the median anti-spike antibody titer were significantly higher in Astra Zeneca’s Covishield as compared to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The study was conducted on health workers in India who have taken both doses of either of the two COVID vaccines which were given approval in January 2021. The study was done on 515 health care workers, out of which 95.0 percent showed seropositivity after two doses of both vaccines. Notably, both Covishield and Covaxin elicited a good immune response after two doses.

According to the study, “Amongst the 552 HCW (325 Male, 227 Female), 456 and 96 received the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively. Overall, 79.3 percent showed seropositivity after the first dose. Responder rate and median (IQR) rise in anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield vs. Covaxin recipient (86.8 vs. 43.8 percent; 61.5 vs. 6 AU/ml; both p<0.001).”

“This ongoing, Pan-India, Cross-sectional, Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) study is being conducted amongst HCW, with or without past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike binding antibody is being assessed quantitatively at four timepoints between 21 days or more after the first dose to 6 months after the second dose,” the study further said.

In January 2021, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-Astra Zeneca’s Covishield which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (India) was given the approval of emergency use authorization by DCGI-CDSCO.

Covaxin, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV). The vaccine is developed using Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell-derived platform technology.