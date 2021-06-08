18 Dead In Fire At Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least 18 people, 15 of them women, died in afire accident at a chemical plant in Pune. The search and rescue operation continues since 37 workers were feared to be trapped inside the building when the blaze started. At least six fire engines were rushed to the plant of SVS Aqua Technologies in Pune. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families.”

The fire started during the packing of plastic materials in the premises, the fire department said.