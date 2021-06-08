Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space

New York: Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of the multinational technology company, Amazon has announced that he will fly to space. The US-based billionaire said that he and his brother Mark will fly on the first crewed space flight from his rocket company Blue Origin on July 20.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother,” Bezos wrote on his Instagram handle.

Blue Origin is a start-up company launched by Bezos. The company has till now received around US dollar 3.2 million by auctioning the third seat in the spacecraft. It had received more than 5,200 bidders from 136 countries. Blue Origin spacecraft has undergone 15 test flights.

The company has earlier announced that the closing amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, which aims to inspire younger generations to pursue interests in STEM fields.