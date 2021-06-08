Breaking news: Major fire broke out at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu and Kashmir: On Tuesday evening, a huge fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine complex in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. A cash counter was destroyed in the incident. The police, fire tenders, and workers of the Shrine Board extinguished the fire before it could stretch the neighboring buildings with the help of CRPF personnel.

Two people, SHO Bhawan Suman Manhas and an employee of the Shrine Board sustained minor burn injuries while quenching the flame, officials said. The officials are also evaluating the destruction. They said the fire began around 4.15 pm because of a short circuit and was effectively managed by 5 pm.

Visuals from the event revealed dense smoke bulging out of the building as firefighters toiled to extinguish the fire. Some cash and records were destroyed in the fire, the officials said. Fire fighting crew of the shrine quickly whirled into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.