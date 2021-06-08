“Get a shot & Have a joint” ;State offers free cannabis to promote Covid-19 vaccine

Washington: As part of its policy to protect the people, Washington State will permit adults to get a free marijuana reefer when they take a Covid-19 vaccination shot. The state Liquor and Cannabis Board is announcing the effort of the “Joints for Jabs” program. The council declares authorized adult-use marijuana retail stores can provide a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who receives a shot at an on-site vaccine dispensary operated by July 12.

The board has now permitted breweries, wineries, and restaurants to give free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination though alcohol-serving corporations have not had to treat a clinic on-site to carry out product. Other incentives being granted in Washington cover free sports tickets and bonus money of up to 1 million dollars.

The concept is to convince more people to become injected, assisting to prevent the fatal virus and encouraging Washington to completely reopen immediately. Governor Jay Inslee plans to raise all Covid-related restrictions at the end of the month or when 70 percent of those over 16 have obtained at least their initial vaccine dose, whichever occurs first.

The board said the marijuana shops must purchase any joints they aim to give away from licensed producers or processors and they must maintain records of any product delivered away. Andy Slavitt, a White House virus adviser, has said the Biden regime was motivating states to be creative including through lotteries or other economic incentives to get people vaccinated. The federal government is permitting states to apply certain federal relief funds to pay for those kinds of programs.