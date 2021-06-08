Covid-19 Update: Recoveries outnumber daily cases in India for the 26th day in a row

New Delhi: The number of recoveries outnumbered the daily cases in the country for the 26th day in a row. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Less than 1 lakh new cases were reported in the country.

The recovery rate from the infection has improved and reached 94.29%. The weekly positivity rate is at 5.94%. The daily positivity rate remained below 10% for the last 15 days. At present, the daily positivity rate is at 4.62%.

86,498 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest in the last 66 days. The overall infection tally is at 2,89,96,473 in the country. 182,282 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 2,73,41,462. 2123 deaths due to the infection were also reported. The death toll is at 3,51,309. At present, there are 13,03,702 active cases under medical treatment.

A total of 23,61,98,726 people have so far been vaccinated against the infection in India. In the last 24 hours, 18,73,485 additional Covid tests were conducted in the country. Till now, 36,82,07,596 tests were carried out in the country.