Government orders to deploy marshals at liquor shops

New Delhi: To ensure Covid-appropriate behavior like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at the shops, the Delhi government has directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy adequate marshals and staff.

The vendors are also directed to “coordinate with the local administration and police to maintain security and order”.

As per the order issued by the Excise Department, “All the four Government Corporations viz. DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends (L-6 & L-8) and private licensees (L-7, L-9 & L-10) shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID Appropriate Behaviour viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular use of sanitizer, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, etc. shall be ensured in all the liquor shops/vends/licensees.”

There are about 850 liquor shops in the city, including those run by government agencies and private individuals. At present, 40 percent of around 850 liquor shops in the national capital are run by private players.

Currently, there are four-state run agencies — the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, and the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale — to sell liquor in the city.

The government has allowed liquor shops to reopen, under the second phase of unlocking.

Earlier, the Delhi government had announced that liquor stores in the city will open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm. The ongoing lockdown imposed since April 19 has been extended further to June 16.