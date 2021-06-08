IMD issues heavy rainfall, lightning alert for Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning activities in several parts of Kerala for the next three hours. IMD in its latest weather update has announced this. IMD has issued alerts in 6 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha and Ernakulam in the state.

Also Read: Elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve test for Covid-19

The IMD has issued a yellow alert with a forecast of thunderstorms with lightning, rain and gusty winds at isolated places in the state. The yellow warning has been issued for 11 districts on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the yellow alert has been issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. On Saturday, the alert has been issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.