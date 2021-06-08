Indian Railway released the list of trains cancelled in June: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway Zone has released the full list of trains that are cancelled and rescheduled. The trains running through the zone were cancelled due to maintenance work that is going on at some stations under the zone.

“Ambala Division of Northern Railway will undertake the non-interlocking work of Sirhind Station for commissioning of Electronic Interlocking in connection with Pilkhani – Sanehwal Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCCIL) work. To execute this work Ambala Division will take suitable traffic blocks of different durations up to June 30th, 2021. During this period, the trains mentioned in the list will be canceled or diverted or partially canceled or re-scheduled or regulated. The stoppage of some trains at Sirhind station will be skipped on the date shown against each train,” the notification issued by the railway read.

Also Read: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

Earlier, the South Eastern Railway had cancelled several traisn due to low passenger rush. The SER had cancelled trains running between Delhi and Bhubaneswar.

Full list of trains cancelled by SER:

02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 11, June 14, June 17 and June 18

02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 12, June 15, June 17 and June 19.02825 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 16

02826 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 18

02855 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 12 and June 1

02856 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 13 and June 20

Complete list of trains whose frequency have been increased:

02835 Hatia-Yesvantpur Special will now run on Tuesday and Sunday

02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia Special will now run on Thursday and Tuesday.