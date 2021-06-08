Malaysia Police use drones to check body temperature amid Covid-19 surge

Malaysia: The police of Malaysia have come up with a technologically high-level idea to make sure the coronavirus does not spread in the country. Police officers are using drones to distinguish people with high body temperatures in public areas. For testing body temperatures, the police department is using drones that can check temperature from a safe distance. These drones can discover high temperatures as high as 20 meters above the ground.

If the drone finds a person with a high temperature, it emits a red light to alert the authorities and the police officers to take the necessary action. This method has been adopted after the country’s health director-general warned that most of the new infections were a result of unknown contacts.

Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement, “One of the reasons is the emergence of new variants in the community which have higher infectivity and mortality rates.”

The drones were set up to ensure that most of the ground area can be covered in surveillance. “Although we have 157 monitoring teams, they move from one location to another. They are unable to monitor every location at once, including detecting symptomatic individuals in public places,” Rohaimi Md Isa, police chief of Terengganu state told local media. This has also come at a time when the country has entered a strict lockdown, during which only two people from a house can step outdoors to buy essentials, consult medical help or engage in a non-contact sport. Schools and shopping malls continue to stay closed while manufacturing units have been allowed to operate.