9 killed, 8 injured in 5-storey building collapse

Seoul: In a tragic incident 9 people lost their lives and 8 others were injured as a building collapsed in a bus in which they were travelling. A five storey building which was being demolished, collapsed and the debris fell on the bus.. The incident took place Gwangju city in Southern parts of South Korea on Wednesday. The bus with 17 passengers had stopped on a nearby street.

Also Read: ‘Chinese developed ‘killer’ viruses’

The rescue team had rescued 8 people from the bus. All workers in the building site was evacuated before its collapse. Workers had closed a pedestrian walkway near the building before the collapse. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.