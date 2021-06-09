Anup Chandra Pandey appointed as Election Commissioner of India

Uttar Pradesh: Anup Chandra Pandey, a retired 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer belonging to the Uttar Pradesh cadre and the former chief secretary appointed as an election commissioner, taking the Election Commission of India to its full strength.

He had also served as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, in addition to serving as the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, before retiring on 31 August 2019.

In 2018, Pandey had been handpicked by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to become the state’s chief secretary in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The move came at a time when Adityanath was believed to not have a tight grip on the administration.

Pandey has served in various key positions for both the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India including, divisional commissioner of Lucknow division, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance and Institutional Finance) and Finance Commissioner, chairperson of Pradeshiya Infrastructure and Investment Corporation of Uttar Pradesh, chairperson of Greater NOIDA, Principal Secretary (Medical Education).

Also served as a Principal Secretary (Planning) and director-general of Uttar Pradesh State Planning Institute and as the district magistrate and collector of two districts of a unified Uttar Pradesh and as an additional secretary in the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare of the Ministry of Defence, additional director general in the Bureau of Indian Standards and as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Indian government.

As election commissioner, the first assembly election under his watch will incidentally be that of Uttar Pradesh, his home cadre, along with Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand in 2022.

Pandey’s Linkedin profile also says he was “instrumental” in the launch of the “ambitious One District, One Product” scheme in UP, which is now being scaled up at the national level by the NITI Aayog.