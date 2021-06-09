Covid-19 update: Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Oman

Muscat: The daily number of coronavirus cases increased in Oman. For the first time in the country, the total number of people admitted to hospitals has crossed 1000. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 1931 new cases were reported in the country, taking the overall infection tally to 228,579. The total recoveries reached 206,844. 14 deaths due to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 2448.

128 people were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. At present, 1,021 people were admitted in hospitals, including 329 cases in intensive care units. The recovery rate from the infection is at 90.5%. The fatality rate is at 1.1% in Oman.