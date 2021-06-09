Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases continue to decline in India

New Delhi: The intensity of the second wave of coronavirus infection has declined in the country. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the weekly positivity rate is 5.66%. The daily positivity rate also reached 4.66%. The recovery rate has improved to 94.55%.

Meanwhile, 92,596 new coronavirus cases along with 1,62,664 recoveries and 2,219 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of confirmed cases mounted to 2,90,89,069. The total recoveries surged to 2,75,04,126. The death toll is at 3,53,528. At present, there are 12,31,415 active cases under medical treatment. A total of 23,90,58,360 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

Also Read: Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports less than 10,000 new cases, since April 14

The top five states which have registered the maximum Covid-19 cases are Tamil Nadu with 18,023 cases, followed by Kerala with 15,567 cases, Maharashtra with 10,891 cases, Karnataka with 9,808 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 7,796 cases. Of the total 92,000 fresh cases, 67.04% have been reported from these five states, with Tamil Nadu alone responsible for 19.46% of the new cases.