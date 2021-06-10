11 including 8 children killed as house collapses in heavy rain

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least 11 people including 8 children lost their lives and 7 other people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed on another building. The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Wednesday at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area in Mumbai. The building collapsed due to heavy rain.

Three of the deceased, aged 8, 9 and 13, have been identified so far, while the eight other victims are not yet identified. The fire brigade and other rescue agencies are present on the spot. The search and rescue operation is progressing. The team has also evacuated residents from other affected buildings.

‘15 people including women and children have been rescued and are shifted to the hospital. There is a possibility of more people stuck under the debris. Teams are present here to rescue people,’ said Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 11, Mumbai.

‘Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it,’ said Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rain. The downpour lashed the city and suburbs since early morning. It caused water-logging in various parts of the city. The traffic and local train services were disrupted due to this.