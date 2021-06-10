Cleaners dump Dh 10,000 handbag in trash, accused of stealing

Dubai: Two Indian workers in Dubai have been accused of stealing an expensive luxury handbag from a woman. According to the Dubai Magistrates’ Court, the two culprits, aged 32 and 27, were accused of stealing a luxury designer handbag worth almost Dh 10,000 from an apartment in the district of Al Barsha in Dubai.

The woman declared that last October the two accused arrived at her apartment for cleaning. After they left, the woman found out that her purse was missing. “It was kept in the corner between the living room and the bathroom. I asked the supervisor of the cleaning agency about the bag, who said he threw it in the trash,” the woman on file said.

It was reported by the 29-year-old policeman, who was sent to the scene after the woman reported the incident, that the security officials told him cleaners threw the expensive purse into a trash can, believing it to be a garbage bag.

“They said they threw it in the garbage can in the building. The security guard [at the building] declared that the bulky waste was then collected by the municipality, ”said the police officer on file.

The judgment is expected on June 14.