Covid-19 Update: India reports highest single day deaths

New Delhi: India has reported the highest single-day deaths due to coronavirus infection. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The test positivity rate declined in the country and reached 4.69%. The recovery rate has improved to 94.77%.

94,052 new coronavirus cases along with 151,367 recoveries and 6148 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases mounted to 2,91,83,121. The overall recoveries surged to 2,76,55,493. The death toll stands at 359,676. At present, there are 11,67,952 active cases under medical treatment in the country.

Till now, a total of 23,90,58,360 people have been vaccinated in India. In the last 24 hours, 200,4690 additional Covid tests were conducted in the country. Up to June 9th, a total of 37,21,98,253 tests were conducted.