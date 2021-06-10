Extremely heavy rainfall: India Meteorological Department issues ‘orange alert’ for next four days

Mumbai: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for the next four days. The weather agency has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. IMD also forecasted moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs during the next 3-4 hours. IMD has also issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region of Maharashtra between June 11 and 15.

15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the coastal districts of Maharashtra. Three teams will be in Mumbai, four have been deployed in Sindhudurg, two each in Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain lashed the city and suburbs since early morning. It caused water-logging in various parts of the city. Heavy rain disrupted traffic and local train services.

The Mumbai city police urged people not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.