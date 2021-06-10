IMD predicts strong surface winds for next four days

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds for the next four days. IMD in its latest weather bulletin said that strong surface winds are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India for the next four days. IMD also said that the northwest region likely to witness dry weather conditions.

‘Due to west-north-westwards of Low-Pressure area & its remnant, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northwest India (excluding Rajasthan) during 12th to June 14, 2021,’ said IMD.

The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of eastern and central India. ‘Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Gujarat region, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and south Odisha,’ said IMD.