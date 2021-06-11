Bus carrying pilgrims overturns killing 19

Lahore: In a tragic incident, at least 19 people lost their lives and 50 others were injured as the bus they were travelling overturned on a highway and fell into a ravine. The accident took place in Khuzdar, a district in the Baluchistan province in Pakistan on Friday.

The bus was carrying pilgrims returning to Dadu, in the southern Sindh province, after visiting a shrine of a Sufi saint. As per reports, the driver lost control of the overspeeding bus on a sharp turn and the bus overturned. The bus was overcrowded too.

Also Read: Several houses gutted in a massive fire

In the last month, 13 people were killed and 29 were injured in a bus accident in Sukkur district in the country. In the last week, at least 65 passengers were killed in a collision of two trains in the southern town of Ghotki in the Sindh province.