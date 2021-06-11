Several houses gutted in a massive fire

Srinagar: At least 15 houses were damaged and several people were injured in a massive fire that broke out in Sweepers Colony in the Noorbagh area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. Indian Army jawans evacuated people from the area. The fire was brought under control by the fire department officials and the Indian Army. The fire reportedly caused due to leakage of LPG gas from a residential house.

‘Army responded to an incident of fire in Noorbagh, Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir last night & brought it under control by 2 am. At least six people were injured in the fire. Total 170-200 are people affected’, the Indian Army said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out at the Vaishno Devi temple complex in the state, A cash counter was damaged in the fire.