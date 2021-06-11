Covid-19 Update: Test positivity rate declines in India

New Delhi: The test positivity rate continues to decline in India. It stands at 4.48%. This is for the fourth day in a row that it is below 5% mark. The recovery rate is 94.77%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 91,702 new coronavirus cases along with 1,34,580 recoveries and 3403 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases surged to 2,92,74,823. In this 2,77,90,073 people were recovered. The death toll is at 3,63,079. At present, there are 11,21,671 are active cases under medical treatment. The active cases comprise 4% of the total confirmed cases.

Most numbers of cases were reported from Tamil Nadu (16,813). It is followed by Kerala (14,424) Maharashtra (12,207) and Karnataka (11,042).

32,74,672 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination to 2,46,085,649. Till now, 37,42,42,384 Covid tests were conducted in the country.