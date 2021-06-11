‘Heavy Rain’: IMD issues ‘orange alert’

Mumbai: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days. The agency issued an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad on Friday. IMD has also issued an orange alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday, and for Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts in the Vidharbha region on Sunday.

Daily life was affected in Mumbai due to the waterlogging in the city. 13 people lost their lives in two separate incidents of building collapse in Mumbai.

‘Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Konkan & Goa and at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas), Telangana and Coastal Karnataka,’ said weather bulletin issued by IMD.

‘Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with the low-pressure area; widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over coastal districts of Maharashtra during 11th to 15th June and likely over coastal Karnataka during 12th to 15th June 2021. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala from 12th to 15th June 2021. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan during 12th to 15th June 2021,’ added IMD.