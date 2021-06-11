IMD issues heavy rain alert in these states: Full list

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall in several states of the country. The national weather agency informed that a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha as well as Gangetic West Bengal coasts. Several areas in the country will get heavy to very heavy rainfall due to this.

‘A cyclonic circulation lies over East-central and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal at middle tropospheric levels, under its influence, low pressure is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11,’ IMD’s bulletin said.

States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala may witness heavy rainfall until June 15. Extremely heavy rainfall would occur in Maharashtra from 9 June-15 June; in Karnataka during 12 June-15 June, and in Kerala during 11 June-15 June. Eastern India and Central India will also witness widespread rainfall.

Isolated places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana will witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds. Lightning is also predicted for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.