James Anderson creates history, becomes most capped England Test player

England: England pacer James Anderson, created history on Thursday as he became England’s most-capped test player for his country, overtaking former skipper Alastair Cook, after being selected to play in the series decider against New Zealand at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Anderson has now played in 162 Test matches for England overtaking Cook, who featured in 161 matches. Anderson, who made his debut for England in 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord’s has been playing Test cricket for more than 18 years now and has taken 616 wickets.

The 38-year old player is seventh on the overall list for most caps and fourth for most wickets, the leading fast bowler in each.

Recently in an interview, Anderson said, ‘I thought I wasn’t good enough. I thought it was a huge step up from county cricket. I remember Nasser [Hussain] didn’t have a fine leg for me and I went for quite a few runs. My first ball was a no-ball as well so there were a lot of nerves and I did feel like this was maybe a step too far for me at that point.’ Like every pacer, Anderson’s career has also witnessed several ups and downs which have made him stronger, ‘I’m proud of the fact that I’ve overcome little hurdles throughout my career and they’ve made me stronger,’ he said.

England won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Tom Latham-led New Zealand side, which made six changes to their line-up from the first Test.