Lakshadweep filmmaker faces sedition charge for ‘Bio-Weapon’ remark

Kochi: Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana has been booked in a case on sedition charges and hate speech for her comments criticizing Administrator Praful Khoda Patel’s Covid handling and alleging that the Centre had used a ‘bio-weapon’. The complaint was filed by the Lakshadweep BJP Unit President, Abdul Khader.

A case has been registered against the filmmaker under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code by the Kavaratti police on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Khader said that the actress, during a debate in a Malayalam Television channel, had alleged the Central government had used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep. The BJP leader also stated that Sulthana’s act was anti-national, which tarnished the ‘patriotic image’ of the central government.

Earlier, the BJP also staged a protest in the islands seeking action against the filmmaker.

Since the administration started implementing reform measures in Lakshadweep, the island has been witnessing protests by various political parties.

The model-actress Aisha Sultana, who hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers.

The case against her has drawn strong reactions on social media. ( tweets)

Aiysha Sultana, budding filmmaker, booked under sedition charges. Crime: Dared to describe admin policy a bio-weapon . Reason: Laccadives did not have a single case of Covid for a year until admin removed mandatory quarantine for travellers. Now Covid rages. Some sedition indeed! pic.twitter.com/oZU9m7hBGX — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) June 11, 2021

1/3 In our democracy, criticism of Govt that does not involve incitement to violence is not seditious, a principle the Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld & that various state police forces have more repeatedly ignored. The case should be dropped. https://t.co/iQp7uTs3VQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 11, 2021