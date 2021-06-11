DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNewsMobile Apps

Lakshadweep filmmaker faces sedition charge for ‘Bio-Weapon’ remark

Jun 11, 2021, 04:06 pm IST

Kochi: Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana has been booked in a case on sedition charges and hate speech for her comments criticizing Administrator Praful Khoda Patel’s Covid handling and alleging that the Centre had used a ‘bio-weapon’. The complaint was filed by the Lakshadweep BJP Unit President, Abdul Khader.

A case has been registered against the filmmaker under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code by the Kavaratti police on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Khader said that the actress, during a debate in a Malayalam Television channel, had alleged the Central government had used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep. The BJP leader also stated that Sulthana’s act was anti-national, which tarnished the ‘patriotic image’ of the central government.

Earlier, the BJP also staged a protest in the islands seeking action against the filmmaker.

Since the administration started implementing reform measures in Lakshadweep, the island has been witnessing protests by various political parties.

The model-actress Aisha Sultana, who hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers.

