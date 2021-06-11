Tamil Nadu: 1,400 children orphaned due to Covid-19

Chennai: The district child protection units in Tamil Nadu identified around 1,400 children, who were either orphaned or lost one parent to coronavirus since the pandemic. While the government has announced Rs 5 lakh for those orphaned by Covid-19, but the kids who lost their parents to post Covid-19 complications are left in the lurch.

Reports of the National Commission of Protection for Child Rights (NCPCR) stated that in the span of 14 months, since the pandemic started, there have been over 30,000 children across the country who lost their parents to Covid.

In the case of Tamil Nadu, the NCPCR affidavit mentioned 802 children who lost their parents but the reports didn’t match because many children were not produced before the welfare committee. The apex court ordered the Bal Swaraj Portal sector of Tamil Nadu to provide proper information related to those children.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, ‘Only when the child welfare committees put out proper details about the children losing their parents to Covid-19, we can link the beneficiaries to the children’s welfare schemes. We want to make sure we are giving importance to all these children equally and need to take care of them’.

‘With the help of local authorities and civil society groups, it will be easy to identify such children without being biased and to equally help them all’, said an official of the social defense department.