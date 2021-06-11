Women get back ring lost 46 years ago, thanks to Facebook

New York: A woman was reunited with her ring after a long gap of 46 years. Mary Gazall-Beardslee lost her ring 46 years ago in 1975 when she studying in high school. She never expected to see it again. But she got the ring back, and thanks to the power of Facebook.

Mary Gazall-Beardslee living in Michigan got a message from a man named Chris Nord. Nord said he has got something that may belong to her. The woman was shocked when she saw her ring.

Hoping to get our Class of 75 Charger connected with a lost class ring. Please contact us if this might be you. Posted by Powers Catholic High School on Monday, June 7, 2021

‘I received a message in my messenger that said, ‘I have something that may belong to you.’ So, I was very cautious about opening it up. I thought, ‘oh no, it’s going to be spam or something. I went on his profile, and I saw, ‘Please share this,’ and it was a picture of my class ring,’ said Gazall-Beardslee.

Nord shared a picture of the ring on Facebook. He urged all to share his post so he could identify its owner, whom he had been looking for 20 years. He said his brother had found the ring in the trash about 20 years back and had kept it safe ever since and recently he decided to search for his owner. The post was also shared by Powers Catholic High School, where Gazall-Beardslee has studied.

FOUND and given back to the rightful owner 46 years later. Thanks for sharing people Posted by Chris Nord on Saturday, June 5, 2021

‘That is my ring, I lost it the summer after graduation. Forty-six years ago. I’ve been contacted by the person who found it…It’s a nice long story,’ wrote Gazall-Beardslee.