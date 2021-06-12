7 people killed in two blasts

Kabul Seven people were killed and 6 people were injured in twin blasts in western Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. The explosions took place in an area populated by the minority Hazara community. No militant organization has claimed responsibility of the blasts.

Six people were killed and 2 were injured in one blast. 1 person was killed and 4 were injured in another blast that took place in front of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hospital.

Earlier this month, 12 people were killed in another blast in the same locality. An attack on a school on May 8 killed nearly 100 people, all of them Hazara and mostly school girls in the same locality.

The Shia Muslim community of Hazara have been victims of oppression and religious persecution in mostly Sunni Afghanistan. The minority community of Hazara is the main target of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.