Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection remained steady at 96.2% and also the fatality rate remained steady at 1.6% in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

A total of 1077 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The highest numbers of cases were recorded in Makkah with 348, followed by the capital Riyadh with 225, the Eastern Province with 149, Asir recorded 97, and Jazan confirmed 70 cases, Madinah with 69 cases, Al Khaseem 40, Najran 21, Tabuk reported 20, Hail with 18, Al Baha with 11 and Al Jouf 2. Till now 464,780 people have been infected by coronavirus.

In the last 24hrs, 906 new recoveries were reported taking the total recovered cases to 446,960. 16 new deaths were reported due to the infection, hence taking the total death toll to 7533.. At present, there are 10,267 active cases in the country. In this 1,562 are in critical condition. Till now 15,582,558 vaccines were administrated in the country.