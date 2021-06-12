Golden temple in Punjab gifted with another project to solve Power issues

Amritsar: A 700-kilowatt plant is being installed on the roof of Mata Ganga Niwas inside the complex. The sewa (voluntarily service) is being performed by the US-based United Sikh Mission. On Friday, The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) initiated the work to install the solar power plant to supply electricity to the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

On the one hand, it will spread a message among the Sangat (community) to use natural resources, and on the other, it will highly reduce electricity expenses.

The SGPC had earlier taken permission from the Punjab government to install a higher-capacity solar plant at Gurdwara Satlani Sahib near Amritsar. The Apex gurdwara body chief said that a meeting was also held with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, but so far the permission has not been granted, ‘Once they get the permission, another solar power plant of 2-megawatt power will be installed, and other gurdwaras could be used for this purpose as well.’

The Golden Temple Amritsar (Sri Harimandir Sahib Amritsar) is not only a central religious place of the Sikhs but also a symbol of human brotherhood and equality. Everybody, irrespective of caste, creed, or race can seek spiritual solace and religious fulfillment without any hindrance. It also represents the distinct identity, glory, and heritage of the Sikhs.