Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered by security forces

Imphal: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Imphal, Manipur. The Keithalmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered one AK47, two CMGs, two 0.32 mm Pistols, two 0.22 mm pistols, eight assorted magazines and explosives from Tmongbung Village, Imphal District in Manipur.

Assam Rifles also apprehended a cadre affiliated with a militant group from the state and recovered one 9mm Pistol, two Chinese Hand grenades, and assorted ammunition.

