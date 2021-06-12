IMA Dehradun held Passing Out Parade June 2021: watch the video

Dehradun: Small Himalayan state of Uttarakhand has less than one percent of the population of the country but a significant percentage of personnel in the armed forces of the country belong to the state. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun will allow only a limited number of guests of each gentleman cadet (GC) to attend the passing out parade.

The IMA POP spring term 2021 was organized at Chetwode Drill Square. The POP and Pipping ceremonies have been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parents and the family members of the passing-out gentlemen cadets were not allowed to attend the ceremony.

The contingent of Gentlemen Cadets (GC) belonging to 148 Regular and 131 Technical Graduate course of Indian Military Academy (IMA) which would pass out from the portals of the academy today would have 37 youngsters from Uttarakhand.

A total of 341 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the passing out course would become proud officers of Indian army on Saturday when they step on the Antim Pag (last step) of the Academy after the Passing out Parade (POP). Uttar Pradesh with 66 GCs leads the table of state wise representation of GCs. Another small state Haryana with 38 officers is at second place among the list of young officers while Uttarakhand is in third position.

Punjab with 30, Bihar with 29 and Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir with 18 GC each are some of the other major contributors. Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh would have 16 officers each in the passing out contingent.

Junior Under Officer (JUO) Kinley Norbu, a Foreign Gentlemen Cadet (FGC) from the Kingdom of Bhutan was awarded the prestigious motivational trophy for his excellent all-around performance during his training at the Academy.

The states of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand which were created along with Uttarakhand in the year 2000 also have meagre representation with zero and five GCs this time, despite being much bigger in area and population than Uttarakhand.