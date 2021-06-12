Salman Khan to star in the remake of ‘Master’

New Delhi: According to a recent report, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master are seemingly all set to meet Salman Khan to explain the tweaks in the script of the Hindi remake and possible shoot dates for it. Master was released in 2021, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Recently, Actor Salman Khan has been in the news due to the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the buzzing about the film is still on, news about another possible upcoming project of Salman has surfaced on the internet and it links to the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Some media had informed earlier this year that Salman has been proposed by the makers of the Hindi remake of Thalapathy’s Vijay’s Master to star in the film. Presently, another report has stated that the superstar may be all set to announce it soon.

According to the report in Mid-Day, the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master will be produced by Murad Khetani and Endemol Shine India in partnership with Seven Screen Studios. The report also stated that Salman was shown Thalapathy Vijay’s Master before the lockdown was inflicted in 2021. The report also suggests that Salman had expressly agreed to do the film in principle but the lockdown slowed things down. According to a source that spoke to the daily, ‘Now, the producers will meet him again to discuss the minor tweaks in the script, the possible dates for the shoot and the director.’

The daily was also informed by the source that the makers are also on the lookout for an A-lister to take on the role performed by Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The source told, ‘By the month-end, the Khandaan will head to Goa for a vacation. If all goes well, after returning from the holiday, he will announce his new releases. Meanwhile, the producers of the Master remake are scouting for an A-list star who can reprise Vijay Sethupathi’s role and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman.’

The movie, Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, was a hit film that hit the screens in January 2021. Later, it was released on an OTT platform as well. The film is about an alcoholic professor named JD, played by Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a gangster who goes against Thalapathy Vijay.

Currently, Salman is enjoying family time at his farmhouse in Panvel. His upcoming projects are Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.