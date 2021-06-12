Youtuber gets bail in racial slur case

Itanagar: On Friday, an Arunachal Pradesh court granted bail to Ludhiana-based YouTuber Paras Singh, over two weeks after he was imprisoned for making allegedly racist comments against Congress MLA and former Union Minister Ninong Ering. The court granted Singh’s plea for bail on the execution of a personal bond of Rs. 10,000 and a set of other conditions, including not allowing him to leave the country.

The court asked the YouTuber to stay away from meddling in the investigation process. Public prosecutor Rotom Vijay said, ‘The bail was granted to Singh as the investigation was almost over and all necessary statements were recorded by the state police during his time in judicial custody here.’ He said that Singh being allowed bail did not mean that the case has ended, adding that the trial would continue after the submission of the charge sheet. He would have to come back to Arunachal Pradesh for the trials of the case whenever the court orders him, the prosecutor said.

Singh, named as ‘Paras Official’ on YouTube, had in one of his videos termed senior Congress MLA Ninong Ering ‘a non-Indian’ and ‘Arunachal Pradesh, a part of China’. These comments were made by him while reacting to a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Ering, wherein he had pleaded for a ban on the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India’s new avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Ering, also a former Lok Sabha member, had argued that the game was aimed at misleading the government and citizens and should be banned in the country. Singh, while commenting on the advancement in his video, was heard saying that Ering does not look like an Indian and Arunachal was a part of China.

Singh, who was arrested from Ludhiana in Punjab, had told that the controversial video was made by him to get widespread attention and views so that his fiscal income could be maximized.

The police said that the YouTuber was infuriated after reading the letter sent by MLA Ering, seeking a ban on PUBG, as preventing the online game would have meant a loss in income for him.