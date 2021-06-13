‘Because of the leadership of ‘coward’ Nehru that India was not declared a Hindu Rashtra’: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Lucknow: Controversial BJP leader, Surendra Singh has once again ignited controversy by saying that it was due to Jawaharlal Nehru that India could not be declared a Hindu Rashtra at the time of Independence. The BJP MLA from Bairia in Uttar Pradesh said this in a statement.

‘Two nations were formed based on two cultures. But it was because of the leadership of ‘buzdil’ (coward) Nehru that India was not declared a Hindu Rashtra at the time of the Independence,’ said Surendra Singh in a statement.

The BJP leader known for his controversial remarks also said that the ‘dirty thinking’ of Congress had led to the partition in 1947. He also said if Sardar Patel had become the prime minister in place of Nehru, India would have become a Hindu Rashtra.

Singh also asked to impose sedition charges against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh for his remark Article 370 in Kashmir. The Congress leader in a clubhouse chat said that Congress will relook at the Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir’s lost statehood.