Covid-19 Update: 1969 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the latest Covid-19 situation. 1969 new coronavirus cases along with 1946 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now a total of 5,97,986 people have been contracted with the infection in UAE. The death toll stands at 17,206 with 5,77,234 recoveries. At present, there are 19,026 active cases and are under medical treatment. Over 52.7 Million Covid tests have been carried out in the country till now with 2,17,849 Covid tests conducted in the last 24hrs.

Also Read: State government announces ‘unlock guidelines’

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations. The passengers arriving from the Green List destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi. They will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.