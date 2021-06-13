Covid-19 Update: 246 recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 117 new coronavirus cases along with 246 recoveries and 1 death were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 72 contacts of active cases and 45 travel-related.

The total number of confirmed cases mounted to 219,730 and total recoveries surged to 216,944 in the country. The death toll stands at 577. The number of active cases under medical supervision is 2209.

There were 7 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 155. In the last 24 hours, 4 persons were admitted to intensive care, and 87 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

15,412 additional Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Qatar. In this, 4461 people were tested for the first time. Till now, 20,805,35 tests were carried out.

14,175 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 27,950,91.