Covid-19 Update: Active cases crosses 10,000 in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The active cases under medical treatment crossed 10,000 in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate remained firm at 96.2%. The fatality rate is at 1.6%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

A total of 1017 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The highest numbers of cases were recorded in Makkah with 344, followed by the capital Riyadh with 198, the Eastern Province with 155, Asir recorded 84, and Madinah with 68 cases, Jazan confirmed 60 cases, Al Khaseem 40, Najran 23, Hail with 18, Tabuk reported 10, Al Baha with 10 and Al Jouf 2. Till now 465,797 people have been infected by coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 1133 new recoveries were reported taking the total recovered cases to 448,093. A total of 19 new deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 7572. At present, there are 10,132 active cases in the country. In this 1,562 are in critical condition. Till now 15,687,142 vaccines were administrated in the country.