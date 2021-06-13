Elderly woman found murdered, with injuries on the body in Delhi

New Delhi: An elderly woman was found dead with her throat slit and burns on the left leg in north Delhi’s Burari area on Saturday.

According to the police, the 65-year-old woman named Rajwati Devi was a resident of Kamalpur, Burari. Her son Parmod (38), who runs a dhaba, reported that he and his wife were not at home when the incident happened. They saw the body of the victim after they returned around 10 pm on Saturday.

The entry into the house was friendly, as it appears that the accused were known to Rajwati, a senior police officer said, adding, ‘after the murder, the assailants also tried to set fire to the house.’

A case of murder has been registered and three teams have been formed to nab the accused. The body was shifted to Sabzi Mandi mortuary and the post-mortem has conducted on Sunday. CCTV footage is being checked to ascertain the identities of the accused, the officer said.